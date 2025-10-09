Hyundai Motor Malaysia has officially opened bookings for the locally assembled Hyundai Staria, now produced at the company’s plant in Kulim, Kedah. This marks another key milestone for Hyundai’s presence in Malaysia, offering a premium MPV that blends futuristic design, practicality, and comfort — now made closer to home. The CKD Staria arrives with refreshed exterior colour options, including Jet Black, Snow Flake White Pearl, Meteor Grey, and Stormy Sea, giving customers a variety of shades to match different personalities and preferences.

Priced between RM179,888 and RM267,888, the locally assembled Staria is available in several variants with configurations for either seven or ten passengers, making it a versatile choice for families, businesses, and executive transport alike. Under the bonnet, all variants are powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that produces 177PS at 3,800 rpm. Most versions deliver 430Nm of torque between 1,500 and 2,500 rpm, ensuring strong pulling power for highway cruising or heavy loads. The Prestige Hybrid model, however, offers a slightly different tune, delivering 367Nm between 1,000 and 4,000 rpm for smoother, more efficient acceleration.