Federal state local government synergy key to 13MP success Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof emphasised that achieving the 13th Malaysia Plan’s aspirations requires strong collaboration between government tiers.

He stated that success at the local government level depends entirely on close synergy between federal, state governments and local authorities.

Fadillah highlighted that state governments must strengthen their commitment to policy development and legal frameworks. He noted that local authorities themselves should become agile, innovative and people-oriented implementers.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that clear well-being indicators are essential for measuring progress. Fadillah confirmed that the private sector and communities will continue serving as strategic partners in local development.

He expressed belief that with this spirit of togetherness, Malaysian cities can become sustainable growth centres. Fadillah stated these regions can become inclusive and prosperous centres comparable to developed nations.

He emphasised the significant role local governments play from grassroots to national level. Fadillah said this role is crucial in realising the 13MP objectives. He shared these comments through a Facebook post today.

Earlier, Fadillah chaired the 86th Meeting of the National Council for Local Government. The meeting took place at Parliament House today. This MNKT meeting was convened under Article 95A of the Federal Constitution.

The article establishes MNKT as the consultation medium between federal and state governments. This consultation specifically covers policies and laws related to local governments. - Bernama