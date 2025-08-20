M’sian man allegedly fired after refusing to cancel travel plans for “urgent” work matter

TAKING time off from work is a basic right for every employee — especially when leave has been applied for and approved well in advance.

However, a recent case shared on social media has sparked outrage after an employee was allegedly terminated for refusing to cancel his holiday plans at the last minute, according to a Xiaohongshu post.

The post claimed that the man had applied for a week-long leave from his company one month in advance and, since the leave was already approved, he proceeded to make travel arrangements.

However, the worker was later contacted by his employer, who demanded his presence in the office due to an “urgent” matter — leaving the man stunned.

“Everything was already planned, flights were booked. Now just one phone call and they want him to cancel everything?” the post read.

The worker then explained that he could not afford to cancel the travel plans at the last minute, only to allegedly be told “not to bother coming back at all” if he did not want to prioritise work over leisure.

Annoyed by the response, the man felt the issue was due to the employer’s “mismanagement”, noting that he had completed his tasks ahead of time. He questioned why he should be forced to cancel his leave for something he believed was not his responsibility.

He went ahead with the planned holiday, assuming the issue was minor — but upon returning to the office, he received a termination letter from his employer.

“The reason? ‘Disobey your superior during work.’ Isn’t that ridiculous? Just for taking approved leave, he got fired!

“Now it feels like we’re not even entitled to basic rest anymore!” the post concluded.

The alleged incident has shed light on the alarming trend of informal or unjust dismissals — often disguised under vague clauses or last-minute demands.

Others urged the employee to pursue legal action against the employer, calling out the unfair situation.

“When I applied for annual leave, the company told me I had to resign in order to apply. I ignored HR and told them directly that I had already given one month’s notice, and that their lack of manpower was not my problem. After I returned from my holiday, the company’s response was to terminate me. I later went to the Labour Department,” one user said.

“I’ve actually seen an offer letter that stated: ‘If, during the period of employment, leave is taken or even if it has already been approved, the company has the right to cancel the approved leave due to business or operational needs’. Seeing that really made me worried,” claimed another.

As conversations continue around employee rights and workplace fairness, this incident serves as a timely reminder of the importance of labour laws — and the need for workers to understand and assert their rights when faced with unreasonable demands.