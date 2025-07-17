Federal territories need tailored solutions, says Dr Zaliha

LABUAN: The Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan should not be treated as a single uniform entity, as each faces distinct economic and social challenges requiring specific solutions, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

“For too long, the Federal Territories have been treated as one homogenous unit. However, when we consider the realities of economic well-being and public welfare, it is clear that Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan each face very different sets of challenges,” she said in a Facebook post today.

Following a post-Cabinet engagement session on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), Dr Zaliha stressed the need for targeted policies.

In Kuala Lumpur, she pointed to the widening income gap among urban residents, calling for adjustments to the city’s growth model to ensure inclusivity.

Putrajaya, as the administrative capital, must lead in policy innovation and governance transparency.

Meanwhile, Labuan, despite having Malaysia’s second-highest GDP per capita, sees a fiscal imbalance where tax collection (RM47 million) falls short of expenditure (RM95 million).

“Labuan’s dependence on oil and gas has declined compared to a decade ago. We must explore new growth areas like tourism and the blue economy,” she said.

“The 13MP’s approach must not be one-size-fits-all. Solutions must be locally tailored to address each territory’s unique challenges and strengths,” she added. - Bernama