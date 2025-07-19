STAY alert — pickpockets are on the prowl.

A recent viral TikTok clip posted by @jaie_kopitez_1892 shows a pickpocket caught red-handed in the glass-door lift at KLCC.

The video, taken discreetly using a pocket action camera, captured the moment a man casually stealing a wallet during a crowded ride.

The pickpocket, seen holding two shopping bags, cleverly used them to conceal his hands as he reached into the back pocket of the man in front of him.

Just as the lift doors opened, the discreet cameraman — believed to be the friend of near-victim — tapped the thief’s hand, causing the wallet to drop.

Feigning ignorance, the thief glanced at his own fingers in surprise, as if witnessing a magic trick.

The wallet’s owner, unaware of the theft, was stunned when the camera holder handed it back to him.

This incident highlights just how swiftly and subtly pickpockets can operate, especially in confined and crowded spaces.

Social media users in the comments urged commuters, particularly those travelling to KLCC via public transport, to stay vigilant, as similar incidents have reportedly occurred in the area.