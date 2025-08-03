KUALA BERANG: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has announced a final distributable profit for 2024 amounting to RM192.51 million for Felcra Bhd’s participant project.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said that the profits were generated from 583 profitable projects and would be distributed in stages starting today to 68,400 participants.

“I congratulate Felcra for successfully maintaining an excellent performance with a profit of more than RM192.51 million, an increase of 154 per cent or RM116.73 million compared to the same period in 2023.

“This is proof of the dedication and hard work of the entire team in empowering the rural economy,“ he said when delivering a speech at the Santunan Kasih Ramadan event in Kampung Kuala Akob here, today.

Ahmad Zahid said the higher profit had led to an increase in the average annual net income per participant to RM4,420.

He noted that this improvement was driven by several key factors, including increased oil palm plantation yields in the Consolidation and Rehabilitation Plantation Management programme, which saw a 9.23 per cent increase or 1.44 tonnes per hectare (ha).

Additionally, the implementation of cost-saving strategies in production also contributed to a reduction in costs by over RM401 per ha.

“Felcra’s goal is to ensure that each participant receives a minimum profit distribution of RM150 per acre (0.404 ha) per month, or RM1,800 per acre per year, as a guarantee for the participants’ welfare,“ he said.

He noted that Felcra had previously made a first interim payment amounting to RM96 million to participants in June 2024, followed by a second interim payment in September 2024 totalling RM129 million.

In total, Felcra recorded a distributable profit of RM521.9 million in 2024, marking an increase of 138.4 per cent or RM302.9 million compared to 2023.

These figures demonstrate Felcra’s strong commitment to ensuring its participants benefit from the nation’s development, he added.