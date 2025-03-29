KOTA BHARU: Traffic on several major federal roads in the Gua Musang district remained congested due to the rising number of vehicles as of 6pm today.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said congestion stretched for about six kilometres at the Gua Musang-Kuala Lipis border, but traffic in Gua Musang town remained smooth.

“Vehicles are moving slowly, and we expect traffic volume to continue rising tonight,” he said, adding that the number of personnel on duty had also been increased.

He added that the police were also conducting an awareness programme on road safety while distributing small donations to travellers.