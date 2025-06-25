Felda Land scheme officer charged with cheating senior citizen

SEREMBAN: A Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) Land Scheme officer pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of cheating a senior citizen in relation to repair works at a rubber collection centre two years ago.

Eddy Khirin Bunaim, 45, entered the plea after the charge was read before Judge Darmafikri Abu Adam.

He is accused of deceiving a 68-year-old man into signing a Felda Lui Selatan 1 Village Development and Security Committee cheque, supposedly for a RM12,000 payment to a supplier.

The payment was purportedly intended as an advance for repair works at the Felda Lui Selatan 1 and 2 Rubber Collection Centres, even though the said supplier had not been appointed to carry out the works.

The offence was allegedly committed at a bank branch in Bahau on March 16, 2023. He was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries a sentence of between one and ten years’ imprisonment, with caning, and a fine upon conviction.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer Zainab Yahaya proposed bail at RM15,000, with an additional condition requiring the accused to report to the nearest MACC office monthly until the conclusion of the trial.

The accused, who was unrepresented, appealed for minimal bail on the grounds that he is the sole provider for four school-going children and is currently pursuing further studies.

The court allowed bail at RM5,000 with one surety and imposed the additional conditions.

The case has been fixed for mention on August 14.