SEREMBAN: Nearly 2,500 female civil servants under the Negeri Sembilan government are allowed to go home as early as 2pm every Friday in conjunction with Ramadan this time.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said those involved are only those working under the administration of the state government, not under the federal government.

“Flexible working hours in the state is implemented for women only, every Friday they come in at 7.30 am and return at 2 pm, they will have no breaks and since they are not involved in Friday prayers, they can go straight back home.

“While the men resume (work), after Friday prayers they return to work as usual, it is okay to work in the month of Ramadan because it is a reward,“ he told reporters after chairing the Exco meeting at Wisma Negeri here today.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to hold an iftar ceremony with the people of the state on March 16 in Tampin involving more than 1,000 to 1,500 local residents.