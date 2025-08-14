Ferrotec’s RM550m Johor investment to boost RM600m annual exports

PASIR GUDANG: China-based semiconductor firm Ferrotec has completed its RM550 million investment in Johor through subsidiary Ferrotec Power Semiconductor Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

The project is expected to generate RM600 million in annual exports, reinforcing Malaysia’s position in high-tech manufacturing.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz highlighted the project’s economic impact.

He stated that the investment has created 396 new job opportunities for locals.

Ferrotec is also collaborating with 35 local vendors, enhancing Malaysia’s SME ecosystem.

Tengku Zafrul emphasised the government’s role in driving transformative investments.

He said the project reflects the MADANI government’s commitment to advancing Malaysia’s economic and technological growth. - Bernama