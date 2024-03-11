Fertiliser cartel: MACC detains two former general managers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested two former general managers of an agricultural organisation to assist in its probe into an abuse of power involving a fertiliser procurement cartel worth about RM60 million yesterday.

According to an MACC source, the two male suspects, between 50 and 60 years old, were arrested around 8.30 pm when they presented themselves at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya to have their statements recorded.

“The suspects were detained to assist in the investigation of a fertiliser procurement cartel involving a public organisation that is believed to have elements of corruption and abuse of power,“ the source said.

He added that Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court registrar Syahrul Sazly Md Sani allowed the two suspects to be remanded for three as well as four days, respectively, until Nov 5 and 6, after the MACC made the application this morning.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and that the two suspects were investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

On Oct 30, it was reported that the MACC arrested a company marketing executive in connection with the alleged existence of a cartel in the distribution and supply of rice fertiliser contracts, estimated to be worth RM1.8 billion, linked to an organisation under the control of a ministry.

Following the arrest, the two other individuals, including the foreign-born chairman of the company, were arrested to assist in the investigation into the case.