Abdul Hadi Awang to defend PAS presidency in upcoming election

MARANG: Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has announced his intention to defend his position as PAS president during the party’s 71st Muktamar in Kedah this September. The Marang MP, who has held the presidency for over two decades, dismissed any notion of stepping down, emphasizing his continued dedication to the party.

Abdul Hadi, 77, recently underwent treatment at the National Heart Institute in mid-June but assured that his health remains stable. “If possible, I want to die while still serving. I’m healthy ... Alhamdulillah, still healthy,“ he told reporters after delivering a Dhuha lecture at Masjid Rusila.

Regarding Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s role as Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, Abdul Hadi clarified that the matter would require discussions among coalition partners, as PAS does not unilaterally decide the position. Earlier speculation about replacing Muhyiddin was dismissed by the former prime minister himself. - Bernama