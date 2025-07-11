PM Appoints Johari to Replace Nik Nazmi

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, who currently serves as the Minister of Plantation and Commodities, has been appointed to concurrently assume the role of Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, effective immediately.

In a statement today, Cabinet Secretary Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim informed the Cabinet during its meeting on Wednesday that he had agreed for Johari to take on the additional portfolio.

The post was previously held by Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, who had served as Minister since December 2023, and earlier as Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change from December 2022.

Nik Nazmi, the Setiawangsa MP and former PKR vice-president, resigned from the Cabinet in May 2025 following his loss in the party elections.