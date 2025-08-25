Filipino sentenced for sexual assault of minor granddaughter

KOTA KINABALU: A foreign worker from the Philippines has been sentenced to 36 years in prison term by the Sandakan Sessions Court following his guilty plea to charges involving the sexual assault of a minor family member.

The 52-year-old defendant appeared before Sessions judge Zaini Fisher @ Fisal on Monday, where he admitted guilt to multiple charges related to the abuse of his 14-year-old step-granddaughter.

The court handed down sentences under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code, in conjunction with Section 16(1) and Section 26(1) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

For each rape count, the man was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 strokes of the cane. The judge also imposed an additional three years’ imprisonment and two strokes of the cane for each of two further charges under Section 16(1) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. The prison terms are to run concurrently from the date of his arrest.

Following completion of his incarceration, immigration authorities will process the convicted individual for deportation from Malaysia.

Court proceedings revealed that the minor victim and her younger siblings had been residing with their step-grandparents after their parents’ separation.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Azizi Hamil presented the case facts to the court.

The criminal acts occurred at a location in Kampung Seri Pemancar during October 2024, with specific incidents documented on consecutive dates in mid-October.

The gravity of the situation became apparent when the victim delivered a child in July 2025. The birth prompted the perpetrator to confess his actions to family members, including his spouse and the victim’s biological father.

Initially, the victim’s father delayed reporting the crimes due to concerns about his immigration status and lack of proper documentation.

The case came to light several days later when the victim’s elder sibling informed their biological mother about the situation. Upon learning of the abuse, the mother immediately filed a police report, resulting in the defendant’s arrest at plantation quarters in the Mile 36 area of Sandakan.