KUANTAN: The public, especially those returning to their hometown for the Aidilfitri holiday, is reminded to fill out the balik kampung form so that their homes can be monitored by the police in their absence.

Kuantan District Police Chief ACP Wan Zahari Wan Busu said that through the notification form, the police would be able to identify residential areas to implement crime prevention efforts.

“Some 200 balik kampung notification forms have been distributed and we hope that those who want to ‘balik kampung’ for Raya will fill in the forms,“ ​​he told reporters after conducting a crime prevention campaign at Dataran Sekilau Aidilfitri Bazaar here last night.

He said the police would increase patrols in residential areas where owners had informed the authorities before returning to their hometowns for Raya.