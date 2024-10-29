FIM proceedings to be compiled, published as reference - Zambry

PUTRAJAYA: All proceedings from the Malaysia MADANI Scholars Forum (FIM) will be compiled and published as reference material, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said.

Speaking to the media after the launch of MySISWAPLACE here today, Zambry said it would be expedited as FIM would be entering its third series next month.

“FIM is an idea by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and is a very good platform that allows him to directly interact with intellectuals, technocrats and those involved in policy-making.

“We will make improvements from time to time and we are thinking of other ways to improve FIM, to publish the proceedings and use several proposals shared during this forum,” he said, adding that FIM was vital to provide room for scholars to provide ideas to the government.

The first series of FIM was held on Sept 25 and had a discussion based on the theme ‘Mencorak Peralihan Tenaga Yang Mampan Untuk Masa Depan Negara Yang Sejahtera’, while series 2 tonight focused on the theme ‘Peralihan Tenaga Untuk Pertumbuhan Sosioekonomi Mampan dan Inklusif’.

FIM is a monthly programme jointly organised by the Higher Education Ministry with selected government-linked companies on forum topics revolving around the MADANI Economy Framework.