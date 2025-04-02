KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) of Sabah has arrested a finance administrative assistant from a state government department for allegedly submitting fraudulent accommodation claims, totalling about RM20,000.

Sources say the suspect used an online app to generate 23 fake hotel receipts under the names of four individuals who never stayed at those hotels. The receipts listed various hotels in the state.

“The male suspect, in his 30s, was detained around 10 am today when he arrived at the MACC office to provide a statement,” the source said.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy confirmed the arrest, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

The suspect is expected to be charged in court tomorrow.