Finance ministry quashes “one-purchase-a-day” RON95 rumour

PUTRAJAYA: No, you won’t be rationed to a single tank of RON95 a day.

The Finance Ministry has shot down media reports suggesting such a rule, describing it as inaccurate and off the mark.

In a statement today, the ministry said the government has no plans whatsoever to impose such a limit.

“While measures are being studied to curb abuse of RON95 subsidies, the Budi Madani RON95 (Budi95) scheme is designed to meet Malaysians’ daily needs.

“A one-purchase-a-day rule clearly runs counter to that purpose,” it said.

The ministry stressed that Budi95’s focus is to ensure affordable fuel remains accessible to Malaysians, not to inconvenience them.