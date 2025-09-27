FINAS revamp to ensure fair opportunities and end cartel culture

KUALA LUMPUR: The ongoing internal restructuring at the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) is expected to create a fairer and more transparent space for the local film industry.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the measure is part of the government’s ongoing commitment to curb unhealthy practices that were previously linked to the existence of a cartel in the film project application and approval process.

He told reporters that since stepping into the Ministry of Communications and overseeing FINAS, they have been working to dismantle long-standing attitudes and practices that have persisted.

Fahmi added that he has yet to fully review the statement by Film Directors Association of Malaysia chairman Datuk Afdlin Shauki, who claimed that a cartel exists in the local film industry.

He stressed that addressing the issue remains a key priority for the ministry following a news portal report last Thursday about Afdlin’s claim of a hidden hand dictating local film success.

Fahmi said among the early measures taken was instructing FINAS to completely overhaul the membership of the committee responsible for reviewing film industry applications several months ago.

He explained that in many organisations, when certain individuals remain in positions for too long, unhelpful attitudes can develop that are not well received by the industry.

“That is why I requested several months ago that committees, such as those reviewing applications, be entirely revamped,“ he added.

Fahmi confirmed that the cleansing process is now underway to ensure opportunities are distributed more fairly across the local film sector. – Bernama