UKM courses are high quality and MQA accredited, says vice-chancellor

BANGI: Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia offers high quality courses that are fully accredited by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency, according to its vice-chancellor.

Prof Dr Sufian Jusoh stated that course reviews are conducted every five years to maintain teaching quality and curriculum relevance.

He explained that student programmes are determined through the Central Admission University Unit system, with admission based on student quality.

The university has launched an Anak Angkat initiative to support underprivileged students in pursuing higher education.

Prof Sufian said the programme will fully sponsor three students from underprivileged families, including two orphans, until graduation.

UKM has admitted 4,078 new students for the 2025/2026 academic session out of 70,745 applications.

Fifty eight point eight percent of the new intake comes from low-income families, representing diverse backgrounds across Malaysia.

The intake includes 12 students with disabilities, six Orang Asli students, four sets of twins, and seven sibling pairs.

Three hundred and fifty five international students from six countries have also been admitted to UKM.

Twenty nine students received temporary deferment of registration fees while awaiting financial aid approval.

UKM provides additional support through initiatives like Jejak Pewaris Watan Aid worth 1,200 ringgit, Bakul Rahmah, and hostel needs.

The university has developed an internal application called e-Prihatin-UKM for students to apply for financial assistance online. – Bernama