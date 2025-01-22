PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will take prompt action based on the findings of the death of a pathology specialist in Lahad Datu, Sabah, which was revealed by an independent committee today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry has identified actions related to human resources to tackle workload issues, among other things.

“I am aware of the work pressure faced by the deceased (Dr Tay Tien Yaa), (this) is the main highlight of the findings of the investigation.

“As the minister, I will surely take action, particularly regarding what has been mentioned, (efforts to address the issue of) limited human resources,“ he said at a press conference here today.

According to Dzulkefly, the ministry strives to implement measures to improve the working environment for medical staff.

He added that the MOH had informed the late doctor’s family of the findings.

“I understand and am aware of how difficult it is for the family to accept the findings as stated by the independent committee,“ he said.

The independent inquiry investigating the death of the Lahad Datu Hospital pathologist found that her death did not involve the issue of bullying or excessive workload.

Chairman of the inquiry, Tan Sri Borhan Dolah, said that claims of the deceased being pressured, oppressed or bullied by her department head were baseless.

On Aug 29 last year, Dr Tay’s death, who purportedly committed suicide due to bullying by her department head, went viral on social media.

This was revealed by the victim’s younger sibling, who claimed that Dr Tay was subjected to mistreatment by her department head at the Lahad Datu Hospital and faced immense pressure from the workload in the unit.