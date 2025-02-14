SEREMBAN: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has confirmed a fire incident at the Tuanku Jaafar Power Station in Port Dickson.

In a statement, TNB assured that the situation was under control, and its technical team was immediately deployed to the site to assess the situation and take necessary measures to ensure everyone’s safety.

“At present, electricity supply to consumers remains unaffected, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.

“TNB will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary. Any further developments will be announced from time to time,” the statement posted on TNB’s Facebook page read.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said that they received a distress call about the incident at 9.09 pm, prompting the deployment of 10 personnel to the scene.

“The caller who contacted the Port Dickson fire station reported an explosion at the Tuanku Jaafar Power Station. Firefighters then conducted a size-up at the location to identify the source of the explosion,” the spokesperson said.