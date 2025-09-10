Fire damages SMKA Sultan Muhammad building, MOE assures immediate repairs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry has pledged immediate repairs to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Sultan Muhammad in Melaka following a fire incident this morning.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek confirmed that the Melaka Education Department and relevant ministry divisions have received instructions for swift action.

Fadhlina stated through a Facebook post that the fire affected the section housing the teachers’ room at the religious secondary school.

She expressed relief that no injuries were reported among teachers, students, or school staff during the incident.

The minister shared photographic evidence showing the extent of damage caused by the morning fire. – Bernama