Three civil servants among five remanded over RM400,000 false cattle claims

SEGAMAT: Five individuals including three civil servants have been remanded for six days until September 15 to assist investigations into false claims involving cattle worth approximately RM400,000.

Magistrate Rahimah Abd Majid issued the remand order following an application by an investigating officer from the Johor branch of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission at the Segamat Sessions Court this morning.

The five suspects comprising one woman and four men aged between 30 and 60 were arrested separately yesterday while giving statements at the Segamat MACC office between 11am and 2pm.

Initial investigations revealed they allegedly conspired to certify and submit documents containing false particulars related to payment claims for heifer supply to two Johor statutory bodies despite no actual supply occurring.

All suspects including a company owner and a manager are believed to have committed these acts in February 2023 according to sources.

Johor MACC director Hairuzam Mohmad Amin@Hamim confirmed the case when contacted and stated it is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. – Bernama