Authorities seize RM17,100 in unregistered psychotropic medicines at KLIA

SEPANG: Malaysian border authorities have intercepted a shipment of unregistered psychotropic medicines worth RM17,100 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The Pharmaceutical Enforcement team of the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency discovered the illegal drugs during a routine inspection at the Pos Malaysia International Hub.

Officers detected a suspicious package from Cambodia addressed to an individual in Klang, Selangor at approximately 11 am yesterday.

Further examination revealed 3,420 unregistered medicines containing psychotropic substances listed under the Poisons Act 1952.

The seizure included 3,000 Alprazolam 0.5mg tablets branded as Xanax valued at RM15,000 and 420 Zolpidem 10mg tablets branded as Stilnox worth RM2,100.

Importing unregistered medicines violates Regulation 7(1)(a) of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984 under Section 12(1) of the Sale of Drugs Act 1952.

The offence also contravenes Regulation 4(1) of the Poisons Regulations 1989, punishable under Section 30(5) of the Poisons Act 1952.

All confiscated medicines will be disposed of according to established procedures to prevent any potential misuse.

This interception demonstrates Malaysia’s ongoing commitment to preventing illegal drug trafficking through postal channels. – Bernama