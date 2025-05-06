Fire Dept, forestry teams join forces to combat peat fires

KOTA BHARU: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has implemented a contingency plan with state forestry departments to address peat forest fires.

Its director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said one of the measures includes identifying and ensuring a sufficient water supply to support continuous firefighting efforts at affected locations.

He said the department has identified 572 hotspots nationwide where open burning incidents have occurred, with Selangor, Perak, Johor and Kedah recording the highest numbers.

“We have identified 572 locations with recurring open burning incidents at the same sites for three consecutive years, which we classify as hotspots for open burning.

“To address this, we have implemented a contingency plan with state forestry departments. We also recognise that some locations, such as in Terengganu and the Kelantan border, lack sufficient water supply due to their sandy texture,” he said.

Nor Hisham was speaking to reporters after the 2025 Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Forum at the National Culture and Arts Department (JKKN) Complex in Tanjung Chat here today, which was also attended by State JBPM director Farhan Sufyan Borhan.

Nor Hisham said that for locations with inadequate water supply, the department would seek assistance from the district office to use excavators to create fire breaks, which would help prevent fires from spreading to other areas in a short time.

“In addition to peat forest fires, we are also concerned about fires at waste disposal sites, whether involving municipal councils or illegal burning, as these require prolonged firefighting efforts.

“Through this contingency plan, we hope to address water supply issues at locations with insufficient resources during open burning incidents, including the use of excavators as planned, to minimise firefighting duration,” he said.