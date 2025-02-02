MELAKA: An electronic waste and electric vehicle (EV) battery collection plant in the Bukit Rambai Industrial Area was destroyed in a fire here today.

Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said the factory caught fire at about 12.50 pm and there were no casualties.

Thirty firefighters from five stations - Tangga Batu, Cheng, Melaka Tengah, Ayer Keroh and Alor Gajah - were involved in putting out the blaze.

“The Melaka JBPM received a distress call at around 12.51 pm, and a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicle, a water tanker and seven personnel from Tangga Batu were dispatched to the scene.

“Four other fire stations also assisted in the operation, which comprised three FRTs, one water tanker, one Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit, one Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) vehicle, and a Hazardous and Toxic Materials (Hazmat) team,“ it said in a statement.

According to JBPM, when the first fire engine arrived at the scene at about 12.56 pm, about 90 per cent of the premises had been engulfed in flames and, as of 5 pm, firefighting efforts were still ongoing.

Senior state executive councillor for Housing, Local Government, Climate Change, Drainage and Disaster Management Datuk Rais Yasin, posted on Facebook that he had instructed the relevant authorities, including the Department of Environment, to conduct a thorough inspection of the plant, including its operating licence.

He said this was to ensure that the plant was operating legally, following safety procedures and complying with the stipulated regulations.