KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Fire Services (Amendment) Bill 2025, granting the Volunteer Fire Brigade (PBS) greater access to the resources and expertise of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said that the PBS would now benefit from JBPM’s resources, equipment, and expertise, including support in special operations and advanced training.

Additionally, he announced an increase in the annual allowance for PBS, nationwide, of RM5,000, bringing the total allocation to over RM3 million, as a recognition of the ‘red heroes’ contributions.

“The MADANI Government remains committed to enhancing welfare, recognition, and motivation for all volunteer firefighters registered with JBPM,” he said while winding up the debate on the bill in the Dewan Rakyat.

The bill was passed with a majority vote, after being debated by 19 Members of Parliament.

During the tabling of the bill for its second reading, Nga highlighted that the amendment includes several key provisions, one of which aims to safeguard the integrity of the Fire and Rescue Service’s image, by preventing its misuse. This is particularly focused on curbing fraudulent activities, such as scammers impersonating fire officers.

He said that, given the growing number of scammers, Clause 14 introduces a new section - Section 50a - into Act 341, which criminalises the impersonation of fire officers, auxiliary fire officers, and volunteer fire officers.

The amendment also includes Section 53, which makes it an offence for anyone, not a volunteer fire officer, to wear any uniform or attire displaying the official JBPM insignia without the Director-General’s permission, he added.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Nga said the amendment to the law would significantly enhance the JBPM’s prevention and rescue efforts, thereby improving public safety.

He added that the amendment had streamlined outdated provisions, ensuring that Act 341 remains more relevant to current needs.

“One of the key changes includes placing the responsibility on the owner or manager of premises to establish a fire safety organisation, which will help strengthen preventive measures,” he said.