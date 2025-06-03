Singapore adds charges for two held in server fraud case

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities added fresh charges on Thursday against three men charged with server fraud, court documents showed, in a case that has drawn international attention for possible infringement of export controls.

The case is part of a wider police investigation of 22 individuals and companies suspected of false representation, amid concerns that organised AI chip smuggling to China has been tracked out of nations such as Singapore.

Officials in the wealthy city state have said the servers may contain Nvidia chips, but stopped short of saying if they are subject to U.S. export controls.

The United States is investigating if DeepSeek, the Chinese company whose AI model's performance rocked the tech world in January, has been using U.S. chips that are not allowed to be shipped to China, Reuters reported.

Two suspects, Aaron Woon, 41, and Alan Wei, 49, face one more charge each for conspiring to commit fraud on tech firm Super Micro in 2024 in Singapore.

They made “false representation that the items would not be transferred to a person other than the authorised ultimate consignee of end users”, police said in the charge sheets.

Reuters could not immediately trace contact details for their lawyers.

Authorities also amended earlier charges, dating from late in February, to include that they conspired to commit fraud on tech firm Dell, also making false representations on where the items would end up.

Singapore has said the servers made their way to Malaysia and Malaysia is investigating if its laws were breached.

A third suspect in the investigation, Chinese national Li Ming, 51, who was also charged in February, is set to appear in court on Thursday.

Phones, computers and laptops are among 42 devices seized by police that are being examined by forensic experts, with investigations in a preliminary stage, prosecutors said in court on Thursday.

Police, who sought bank statements to trace the movement of funds, will also seek the help of foreign law enforcement bodies, prosecutors added.