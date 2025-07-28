Firefighters battling to contain 2.4ha inferno

KUCHING: The Air Pollutant Index (API) in Mukah, central Sarawak rose to an unhealthy level of 154 in the morning today.

The Environment Department said Mukah is recording the worst air quality reading in Malaysia.

Most other parts of Sarawak are reporting moderate API levels in the 70s.

The poor air quality in Mukah is being blamed on a major wildfire burning deep within forested areas and agricultural estates.

The blaze, which began four days ago, is still raging.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department said firefighters from the Mukah station are at the scene working to contain the flames.

“Our fire teams are still on the ground to stop the flames from spreading.

“They are doing their best, but the area still burning measures at least 2.4ha – roughly the size of six football fields,” said the department.

The fires have cloaked Mukah in thick grey smoke, with ash and haze drifting across the region.

The Sarawak Natural Resources and Environment Board had already declared a statewide red alert for haze and wildfires over a week ago.