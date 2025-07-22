Firefighters monitor Kuantan landfill blaze 24/7 to prevent spread

KUANTAN: The Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is maintaining 24-hour surveillance at the Jerangau-Jabor landfill fire site in Mukim Sungai Karang to prevent further spread. Gebeng Fire and Rescue Station chief Zahidah Ali confirmed the blaze, spanning nearly one hectare, was contained by 5.30 pm yesterday.

A team of 40 personnel, working in shifts, continues monitoring to safeguard high-risk areas, including gas pipelines, electrical substations, and underground fibre optic cables located five to eight metres from the fire. “We created firebreaks, and the risk of spread remains low,“ Zahidah told reporters. Stakeholders are collaborating to reinforce containment efforts.

Challenges include extreme heat, though crews adhere to safety protocols with PPE. Thick smoke reduced visibility for motorists, prompting contractors to cover the landfill with soil to mitigate emissions. The fire’s cause remains under investigation, with hot weather suspected as a factor.

The Department of Environment reported unhealthy API levels in Balok Baru (139) and Kemaman yesterday, improving to moderate (96) by 3 pm today. - Bernama