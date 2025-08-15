Firemen detain aggressive armed foreigner in Bukit Mertajam

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Firefighters helped police detain a mentally unstable foreign national who was behaving aggressively while armed with a sharp object.

The incident occurred in front of a restaurant on Jalan Kubang Semang earlier today.

The Penang Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 4:46 pm requesting assistance.

A team from the Penanti Fire and Rescue Station was immediately dispatched to the scene.

John Sagun Francis, Assistant Director of Operations for the Penang Fire and Rescue Department, confirmed the details in a statement.

“The fire department received a call from the police requesting assistance to apprehend a Myanmar national suspected of being mentally unstable,“ he said.

He added that the man was naked and acting aggressively while holding a sharp object.

The fire team subdued the suspect by spraying him with water from their fire engine pump.

Once restrained, the man was safely taken into custody.

He was later handed over to the police for further investigation.

The operation concluded at 5:40 pm. - Bernama