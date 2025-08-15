Liverpool begin Premier League title defence after £2bn summer spending spree

LIVERPOOL start their Premier League campaign with new signings as Arsenal and Man United face early tests. Key battles and title race insights revealed.Reigning champions Liverpool begin their Premier League title defence with a transformed squad following a £2 billion summer spending spree.

New signings Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike are set to feature against Bournemouth as the Reds aim to retain their crown.

The emotional impact of Diogo Jota’s tragic death in July remains an unknown factor for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Arsenal face an immediate test of their title credentials against a revamped Manchester United side at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Newcastle could be without Alexander Isak for their trip to Aston Villa as Liverpool continue to pursue the Swedish striker.

Liverpool’s spending spree marks a dramatic shift from their usual transfer strategy, with over £260 million spent on new recruits.

Only Manchester City in 2019 have outspent rivals while defending the Premier League title since 2007.

The Reds remain active in the market with Isak and Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi still linked to Anfield.

Manager Arne Slot admits adaptation is needed after losing five key players but insists his squad is ready.

Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres will make their Premier League debuts for United and Arsenal respectively this weekend.

Arsenal opted for Gyokeres over long-term target Sesko in their search for a clinical finisher to end their title drought.

United’s new manager Ruben Amorim has rebuilt his attack with Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha joining for over £200 million.

Both clubs desperately need strong starts after disappointing campaigns last season.

Aston Villa and Newcastle face renewed challenges to break into the Premier League’s elite this season.

Financial constraints have limited Villa to just one major signing in Evann Guessand from Nice.

Newcastle’s Saudi owners have struggled to replace Isak after his attempts to force a move to Liverpool.

Both clubs remain determined to challenge for Champions League qualification despite the financial dominance of the ‘big six’.

The opening weekend promises intense battles as the Premier League returns with record spending reshaping the competition. - AFP