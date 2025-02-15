Firemen rescue 11 stranded hikers at Lata Perangin

IPOH: A group of 11 people on a hiking trip to Lata Perangin near Tanjong Malim were stranded this evening after they were unable to cross the river due to the strong rapids.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said an emergency call was made at 6.15 pm, after which a team from the Tanjong Malim fire and rescue station was dispatched to the location, about 11 kilometres away.

He mentioned that the victims comprised three adults, four teenagers aged 14 to 16, and four children aged 10.

“According to the hikers, they were getting ready to leave, but could not cross the river because of the strong current.

“Firefighters then helped the hikers cross the river and no injuries were reported,” he said in a statement tonight, adding that the rescue operation ended at 7.37pm.