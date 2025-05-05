Firms using malicious polices to ‘age out’ older workers

PETALING JAYA: What was once a badge of experience has, for many seasoned executives, become a quiet disqualification as ageism reshapes the upper tiers of the corporate world.

A former group communications senior manager at a major multinational corporation told theSun that he felt compelled to resign after eight years with the company once he turned 50 years old.

The corporate veteran, who wishes to remain anonymous, was told that the department he once led had “evolved” and he no longer had the skills needed to contribute.

He said this came as a shock, given his consistent performance and alignment with the company’s vision throughout his tenure.

The final blow came in the form of a three-month “performance improvement programme”, which he described as unusually harsh and packed with “unrealistic targets”.

“It felt more like a tactic to force me out than a genuine effort to support my development. The pressure was subtle but relentless, and emotionally draining.”

After months of tension, he eventually tendered his resignation, serving the required three-month notice.

“Initially, the signs were vague, such as comments about ‘declining deliverables’ that did not reflect my actual performance.

“But as the weeks wore on, especially nearing my departure, the message became clear that regardless of my track record, the company no longer saw a place for me.”

He claimed that there is a clear pattern of employees aged 50 and above being systematically pushed out at his former workplace.

“There is a long-standing habit of disguising this under terms such as ‘restructuring’ or ‘evolving business needs’.

“I have seen many talented, long-serving colleagues, mostly over a certain age, quietly edged out.

“It is a silent but persistent trend that has created a climate of fear and uncertainty among senior staff.”

A former banker told theSun that she was sidelined by her company shortly after turning 55 years old, with her responsibilities gradually reassigned to a younger officer whom she was eventually required to report to.

“The experience made me feel insignificant. I was under immense mental stress,” she said.

“I did not resign because I was not young enough anymore to find another job and I had a family to support. But the five years leading up to my retirement were nothing short of mental torture.

“During that time, I felt invisible and sidelined. I was essentially ‘cold-storaged’,” added the woman, who requested anonymity.

She explained that what made the situation even more painful was her deep family history with the bank.

“My grandfather and father both worked for the same international bank and retired from it after decades of service, more than 40 years in total.

“For me, the workplace was like a second home. To be treated that way was disheartening.”

When asked if she had considered legal action, she admitted that the idea had crossed her mind but felt powerless to act.

“Yes, I thought about it. But I was too old and too tired to fight a multinational organisation. Maybe if I had been younger, I would have considered it.

“My former employers will grow old one day too. And when they do, someone else might make them feel just as disposable.”