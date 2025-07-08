First astronomy module launched for visually impaired students

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia now has its first Astronomy Module for Students with Visual Impairments, marking a milestone in inclusive education.

The module was launched yesterday by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister (Mosti) Chang Lih Kang at the National Planetarium.

Specifically tailored for students under the Special Education Needs programme, it was developed through a partnership between the government, corporate stakeholders and academic institutions.

It forms part of the Space Insight #PlanetariumGoldenHeart initiative, which aims to increase the involvement of persons with disabilities in space science under the broader science, technology and innovation framework.

“I personally see this as a very commendable initiative. We hope to see more efforts like this to support children with physical disabilities, who may not enjoy the same opportunities as others in their pursuit of knowledge, especially in astronomy,” Chang said.

He noted that the module would have a meaningful impact on the education system by ensuring no student is left behind, regardless of physical limitations.

“With this module, students who are blind or visually impaired now have the chance to explore astronomy. I believe it will make a real difference. We also hope to see similar initiatives extended to students with other disabilities, such as hearing impairments.”

Chang stressed the importance of ensuring equal access to learning across all fields, not just astronomy.

“This is in line with Mosti’s mission to widen support for children with disabilities,” he added.

The initiative also reflects the Madani government’s commitment to equitable education for all, including children with special needs, starting from early childhood.

The module, which incorporates adaptive teaching methods, will be integrated into primary-level science education.

The ministry confirmed that it will be distributed to 12 selected schools nationwide that cater to visually impaired students.

It will also feature outreach efforts under the Inclusive Astronomy Transit Programme, targeting schools involved in Special Education Integration and Inclusive Education programmes.

In addition, the module will be shared internationally with member countries of the International Astronomical Union via its Working Group on Inclusive Outreach.