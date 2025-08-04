First one-stop labour centre launched in Sabah by KESUMA and HRD Corp

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) and the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) have launched the KESUMA Sabah One-Stop Labour Centre and HRD Corp Sabah Office at Sutera Avenue. This marks the first such integrated facility in the state, consolidating labour-related services for easier public access.

HRD Corp stated that the centre will streamline employment services, skills development, workplace safety, and social protection. Located on Level 1, Block A, Sutera Avenue, it aims to simplify processes for both workers and employers.

“This includes coordinating functions such as job matching, training applications, union affairs, workplace safety advisory services, and legal dispute resolution,” the corporation said.

The initiative is expected to enhance inter-agency coordination while supporting Sabah Maju Jaya and Malaysia MADANI agendas through inclusive human capital development.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Steven Sim highlighted the centre’s role in bringing services closer to the people via the “no wrong door” policy. “All worker-related matters, labour issues, training, and social protection are now available under one roof,” he said.

Sim added that KESUMA plans to expand this pilot initiative nationwide as part of broader service restructuring for more efficient and people-friendly delivery.

The centre houses multiple departments, including the Department of Labour, Department of Occupational Safety and Health, Department of Industrial Relations, and Sabah Industrial Court.

Other agencies operating there include PERKESO, NIOSH, and the Skills Development Fund Corporation. - Bernama