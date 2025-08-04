JAKOA allocates RM1 mln for Orang Asli Tabika in Kuala Betis

GUA MUSANG: The Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) has allocated RM1 million to construct a new preschool (Tabika) in Kampung Orang Asli Teranek, Kuala Betis.

The project aims to enhance early childhood education facilities for the Orang Asli community.

JAKOA Director-General Datuk Sapiah Mohd Nor stated that the new Tabika is essential as classes were previously held in a surau in Kampung Rod, which was unsuitable.

“We recognise the need for a proper facility to support early education,“ she said.

The new building will replace the current temporary setup. “Once inspections and equipment installations are completed, we will relocate the Tabika here,“ Sapiah added.

The facility is expected to be operational within two to three months.

Sapiah made the announcement after the Pre-Handover Ceremony of the KOA Teranek Tabika Construction Project. - Bernama