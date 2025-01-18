Fish supply adequate ahead of Chinese New Year, says LKIM

PARIT BUNTAR: Fish supplies leading up to the Chinese New Year festivities are more than adequate to meet the needs of consumers in the country, according to the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM).

Its chairman, Muhammad Faiz Fadzil, said that the Area Fishermen’s Association currently has a stock of 1,600 tonnes of frozen fish.

“This (frozen fish supply) does not include imported fish and fish caught by local fishermen.

“We (LKIM) have made thorough preparations for the festive season. God willing, with sufficient fish supplies, the price (of fish in the market) will be stabilised,“ he said.

He told reporters this after the MADANI Anak Nelayan Back-to-School programme, organised by LKIM and Petronas, which was also attended by Perak LKIM director Eries Azwan Deraman, at the Tanjung Piandang District and Land Office Hall here today.

At today’s programme, 130 children of fishermen received clothing, shoes and other items such as school bags and water bottles worth RM150, along with a cash assistance of RM50 each.

Muhammad Faiz also said that his department would be increasing the diesel subsidy allocation by one million litres for fishermen in Perak starting next month.

“We are increasing the diesel subsidy quota in Perak because the state has many vessels.

“This is due to our reliance on fish catches by class B and C vessels using diesel, so we are providing support to the fishermen in Perak to increase the number of fish landings,“ he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during the 2025 Budget presentation, announced that the government would allocate RM2.78 billion in subsidies, aid and incentives for padi farmers and fishermen in 2025, an increase from RM2.6 billion last year.