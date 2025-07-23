Fisheries amendment bill 2025 raises penalties for offences

KUALA LUMPUR: The Fisheries (Amendment) Bill 2025 was tabled for its first reading in Parliament today, proposing stricter penalties for fisheries-related offences.

The bill seeks to amend the Fisheries Act 1985, raising fines from RM20,000 to RM100,000 for general violations.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu confirmed that the second and third readings will follow during the current parliamentary session.

The amendments aim to modernise fisheries management in line with national and international industry developments.

Key changes include updates to Section 26, which now covers offences involving destructive fishing methods such as explosives, poisons, and electric devices.

Subsection 27(1) has also been revised to prohibit harming or trading aquatic mammals and turtles, including their parts, outside state jurisdiction.

The bill increases fines for offences involving protected marine species from RM5,000 to RM250,000.

“Subclause 21(b) seeks to amend subsection 27(4) of Act 317, to raise the fine for offences involving any aquatic mammal or turtle, or any part or derivative thereof, in Malaysian fisheries waters,“ stated the parliamentary document.

In a separate development, the Offenders Compulsory Attendance (Amendment) Bill 2025 was also introduced.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail explained that the bill expands the use of compulsory attendance orders for offenders facing up to 10 years’ imprisonment, up from the current three-year limit. – Bernama