Superman soars, DC reboots

James Gunn’s bold reimagining sets stage for possible new universe

THERE has not been a film that DC Studios and Warner Bros Pictures desperately need to succeed more than James Gunn’s Superman. It has to fly faster than a bullet, hit harder than a train and more importantly, be more human than its colder predecessors. Despite the relatively low bar thanks to the previous decade of middling DC Comics films, Superman surpasses expectations. Hovering right across the pitfall of subjecting the audience to another origin story, Gunn’s film drops viewers into the third year of Clark Kent (David Corenswet) already donning the red underwear and blue suit. In a world full of metahumans, Superman is firmly established as being the strongest among his costumed super-peers, which draws questions from pundits, politicians and defense agencies on the alien immigrant’s beliefs, politics and agenda on earth. After stopping the invasion of the fictional country of Jarhanpur by the more powerful Boravia, an ally to the US, Superman finds himself in the crosshairs of not only the US, but also Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and his girlfriend Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan). This geopolitical intervention by Superman serves as the catalyst for the events in the film.

Humanity in focus amid cosmic chaos The very on-the-nose Israel-Palestine parallels with Boravia-Jarhanpur aside, Superman has a strong story, at least in terms of comic book films that serve the role as a jumping-off point role in a potential “cinematic universe”, but it does come at a cost. By dropping the audience into an already developed world with existing superheroes, supervillains, aliens, pocket dimensions, nanotechnology and cloning, this can be exhausting for those more accustomed to standard superhero origin films, because from the opening sequence, Superman’s pacing is all gas, no brakes at Mach 10 speed. Having said that, everything the film introduces at breakneck speed is entertaining, particularly due to the focus Gunn puts on the individual in the centre of Superman, which is Kent and his humanity. Bright, colourful, sometimes goofy, most times charming, Gunn’s writing, aided by a solid performance by Corenswet, nails what makes Superman who he is: a boy scout raised in rural America that sees only the good in everyone and will not hesitate to save them.

From sequences such as the interview Superman has with Lois over his interference in the Boravia-Jarhanpur conflict being due to simply how “people were going to die”, to how Superman repeatedly goes out of his way to rescue and protect innocent bystanders, Superman proudly wears Clark’s heart and love for humankind on its sleeves. Hoult’s Lex Luthor is another standout in the film, being the most comic-accurate version of the character ever put to live action film. Long past the quirkiness and silly wigs worn by Gene Hackman and Jesse Eisenberg in their iterations of the character, this screen incarnation of Luthor is an actual menace and danger, not just to Superman, but the entire world. An extremely smart technocrat, calculative deceitful, viciously petty and narcissistic, Hoult brings his A-game to carry out Gunn’s script to perfection. The same extends to Lois, who spends the entire film being a journalist rather than Superman’s girlfriend, along with the other supporting characters, such as the Justice Gang’s Guy Gardner/Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and even Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo).