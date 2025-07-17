Lamine Yamal inherits Barcelona’s iconic number 10 shirt

BARCELONA’S rising star Lamine Yamal has officially taken over the club’s iconic number 10 shirt, previously worn by football legend Lionel Messi.

The 18-year-old winger, who has drawn comparisons to the Argentine superstar, expressed his determination to carve his own legacy while honoring those who came before him.

“Messi made his path and I will make mine,“ Yamal told reporters during an event at the Spotify Camp Nou stadium.

“I will work as hard as I can, give everything and try to make those Barca fans who are there happy and those who are at home.”

Yamal, a product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, played a crucial role in the club’s domestic treble-winning campaign last season.

After signing a contract extension until 2031 in May, he has become one of the highest-paid players at the club.

Reflecting on his journey, Yamal said, “Barca is my life, I’ve been here since I was seven. For all kids from La Masia, their dream is to make it to the first team, and I’m doing it. I have to keep working.”

The young forward made his debut at just 15 years old, initially wearing the number 41 before switching to 27 and later 19—the same number Messi wore early in his career.

Now, inheriting the number 10 shirt, Yamal acknowledges the weight of expectations but remains focused on his goals.

“I hope to enjoy myself more than last year and make my dreams come true,“ he said, expressing his desire to win the Champions League with Barcelona and the World Cup with Spain.

Yamal’s rise has not been without controversy. Recently, his 18th birthday celebration, which featured entertainers with dwarfism, sparked criticism and led to an investigation by Spain’s Ministry of Social Rights.

Addressing the issue, Yamal stated, “I work for Barca, I play for Barca, but when I’m away from the club, I enjoy my life, and that’s all.”

The number 10 shirt at Barcelona carries immense prestige, having been worn by legends like Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho, and Rivaldo.

Yamal recognizes their contributions, saying, “They are three legends of football, three legends of this club. I am grateful for what they gave the club, and I will try to continue this legacy.” - AFP