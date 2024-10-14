Five held, over 21 kg of drugs seized in Teluk Intan

IPOH: Police arrested five men and seized various drugs, weighing 21.87 kilogrammes, in a raid at a house in Chui Chak, Langkap near Teluk Intan, on Thursday.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said that the men, aged 30 to 47, believed to be involved in drug trafficking were arrested at 8 pm.

“Upon inspection, officers seized four transparent plastic packets containing suspected heroin, weighing approximately 4.21 grams, along with four additional packets suspected to contain methamphetamine, weighing around 3.12 grams.

“The police also recovered 13 transparent plastic packages containing crystal chunks believed to be methamphetamine, with an estimated weight of 21.8 kilograms. The total estimated value of all drugs seized amounts to RM787,527,” he said during a press conference today.

Azizi added that authorities also confiscated two cars and a motorcycle, with a combined value of RM26,000.

He stated that the investigation revealed the syndicate had been operating since last month, and the drugs seized could potentially serve 218,664 addicts in the Perak region.

“The 47-year-old suspect has a history of 23 previous offences related to drugs and other crimes, while the other four individuals also have multiple prior cases,” he noted.

All five suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and were remanded for one week, starting Friday, for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.