Govt offers voluntary rehab programme for GISBH members - MKN

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is offering a voluntary rehabilitation programme to members of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) and followers of its doctrine, who are still at large, to help them return to the true teachings of Islam.

National Security Council (MKN) deputy director-general Datuk Baharuddin Ahmad said that registration for the three-month programme opens today until Nov 14 and all members of the group are welcome to participate, regardless of age or gender.

He said that the programme, mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, aims to provide more systematic guidance on issues of faith, as well as ensuring that GISBH members can continue their lives and assimilate into society following enforcement actions taken against the company.

This is also in line with the principle of humanity upheld by the MADANI government, where participants in this programme will not be viewed as offenders but rather as victims of GISBH, he said.

Interested members can register online via the link http://form.jotform.com/242760538389468 or by scanning the provided QR code. Alternatively, they can register in person at any State Islamic Religious Office, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) offices, or at District Police Headquarters across the country.

“MKN has sufficient machinery to ensure that the data of participants registered for this programme is managed systematically and smoothly. Members who face threats or intimidation for wanting to join the programme are advised to lodge a police report for investigation and further action,” he told a press conference at the MKN office here today.

Also present were the MKN director-general Datuk Raja Nurshirwan Zainal Abidin, Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee, and Child Development Department director Dr Sopian Ibrahim.

Baharuddin said that MKN has been appointed to lead the rehabilitation programme in line with its role as the central agency responsible for security issues, as well as to coordinate cooperation between various ministries and government agencies to ensure the success of the programme.

Other agencies involved are the Health Ministry, Education Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Royal Malaysian Police and all states’ Islamic religious departments.

Baharuddin said those who registered for the programme would be screened for logistics purposes before being placed at more than 20 designated rehabilitation centres nationwide, including Sabah and Sarawak, where comfortable accommodation and meals will be provided free of charge.

He said GISB members currently residing abroad can also register to participate in the programme as MKN and Jakim would also formulate the best suitable method for them.

According to police investigations, the group has branches in 19 countries including Australia, the United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Burhanuddin said throughout the programme, the participants would be rehabilitated in terms of aqidah (faith), syariah (Islamic law), education, health, nationhood, and skills training.

“After 90 days or less, they will be assessed by Jakim, and follow-up guidance will be provided if needed.

“The government is fully committed to helping GISBH members recover from issues related to faith and their livelihoods, so they can reintegrate into society sustainably through this rehabilitation programme,” he said.