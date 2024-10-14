Individual loses RM3.46m to online stock investment scam

KUALA LUMPUR: An individual has been cheated of approximately RM3.46 million in a so-called ‘Online Dimensional Investment’ stock investment scheme, according to Selangor police.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was deceived into joining the investment through a QFII stock investment account called ‘L-Trader Max’.

He said police started investigating the case after a police report was lodged in the Serdang district.

“The suspect also asked the individual to sign a contract agreement under the name of Dimensional, convincing the victim that the company was registered and operating in Singapore,” he said in a statement today, without specifying the date of the police report.

Hussein added that investigations showed the signed agreement was fraudulent, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

He advised the public to be cautious of online investment schemes, particularly those involving ‘trader’ apps, and to verify with the relevant authorities to avoid falling victim to fraud.

“The public can contact their nearest police station or the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 for any enquiries,“ he said.