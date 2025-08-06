KLUANG: Police have arrested five Indonesian men aged between 21 and 31 to assist in investigations into the fatal stabbing of their countryman in an oil palm plantation in New Paloh here yesterday.

Kluang police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said all five suspects were nabbed around Paloh at about 1 am today.

“On Saturday, at about 9.36 am, the Kluang Police Headquarters received information about a foreigner, in his 30s, who was brought to the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital and confirmed dead from a stab wound to the left chest.

“Based on information received, a team from the Special Investigation Department (D9) of the Johor Police Headquarters, together with the Kluang Criminal Investigation Division and personnel from the Paloh Police Station, arrested five suspects from around the area,” he said in a statement today.

He said that investigations found the suspects had no prior records, and the urine tests for all came back negative.

He added that the five suspects have been remanded for seven days starting today, with the case being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Those with information are urged to contact the nearest police station or the Kluang Police Headquarters at 07-7766822.