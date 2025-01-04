Five injured in dog attack in Baling

ALOR SETAR: Five individuals were injured after being bitten by two dogs, in an incident at Taman Desa Bidara, Kuala Ketil, near Baling, early this morning.

Baling police chief Supt Azmi Mokhtar said the extent of the victims’ injuries remains unknown. They have yet to lodge a police report as they were receiving treatment at Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital, Sungai Petani.

“Police received information about the incident at 5.45 am about two dogs roaming the area and attacking several individuals. Officers were dispatched to the scene to contain the situation and speak with the dogs’ owner.

“The 69-year-old owner later confined the dogs, and was instructed to surrender them to the Kulim Veterinary Office, for examination and immediate quarantine,” he said, in a statement today.

Earlier, a viral social media post showed several individuals receiving treatment and being transported by ambulance, after sustaining injuries from attacks by two black dogs.

Meanwhile, Baling district officer Yazlan Sunardie Che Yahya, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed receiving a complaint about the incident, which is believed to have involved Rottweilers.

“It was reported that several individuals were injured, but the severity remains unclear. However, based on the viral images, the injuries appear quite serious. Since this is a recurring dog attack case, I have requested the Veterinary Office to conduct an investigation, and take appropriate action against the owner,” he said.

He said that the local authority (PBT) can only capture stray or unlicensed dogs, however, in this case, the animals were not strays, but domesticated dogs displaying aggressive behaviour.

“I was informed that the dogs were kept at business premises, but were housed at the owner’s residence. They reportedly escaped from their cages before attacking the victims,” he added.

Yazlan Sunardie added that the dogs would first be handed over to the Veterinary Office, and he would discuss with the owner whether they should be placed in an animal shelter or, if deemed dangerous, euthanised.

“Any action taken must follow the relevant guidelines and laws,” he said.