Five men face death penalty for meth trafficking charges

JOHOR BAHRU: Five men, including two Taiwanese nationals, face the death penalty after being charged with three counts of trafficking drugs earlier this month.

The accused, Liong Boon Siong, 27; Chow Zhi Peng, 30; Yeap Jun Le, 22; and Taiwanese nationals Peng Wei Sung and Liu Yu Ting nodded in understanding as the charges were read before two separate magistrates.

However, no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Liong was charged with trafficking 20 kg of MDMA (a type of methamphetamine) and 3.8 kg of methamphetamine, before Magistrate Nabilah Nizam.

The offence allegedly occurred at Jalan Seroja, Ledang Height, Iskandar Puteri, at 4.15 pm on March 6.

He was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Aishah Latif appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by counsel Hafizatul Shahirah Jamarin.

Meanwhile, the four other men were jointly charged with trafficking an estimated one litre of MDMA, before Magistrate Atifah Hazimah Wahab.

The offence was allegedly committed at Setia Eco Gardens, Gelang Patah, at noon on March 6.

They were charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

DPP Nik Noratini Nik Azman appeared for the prosecution, while all the accused were represented by lawyer Naizatul Zamrina Karizaman.

The court set June 19 for case mention pending the chemist report.