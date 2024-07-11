Five men, including Pahang royalty, plead not guilty to causing hurt

KUANTAN: Five men, including a policeman and a member of the Pahang royalty, pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means to a road maintenance worker.

Policeman Mohd Fouzi Md Nur, 44, cattle rearers Nik Norhisham Affendi Nik Mohd Zani, 39, and Khairul Azhar Rosli, 38, contract worker Mohd Taufik Daud, 32, and Tengku Eddie Akasya Tengku Abd Rahman, 20, were jointly charged with committing the offence to Alias Awang, 44, with a knife.

They were charged with committing the offence, which caused Alias to be injured on the right thigh, at a horse stable on Jalan Teluk Sisek here at about 12.20 am on June 6, 2024.

The charge, framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides a prison sentence of up to 10 years or a fine or whipping or any two of the punishments if convicted.

Magistrate Raja Norshuzianna Shakila Raja Mamat set bail of RM7,000 with one surety each for the accused and ordered them to report themselves at a police station once a month pending the disposal of the case and to not intimidate the victim.

She also set Dec 11 for mention.

The prosecution was handled by Pahang Director of Prosecution Shahrizat Ismail, assisted by deputy public prosecutors Noor Aishah Mohd Amin and B. Deevagaran Naidu.

Lawyers Y. Sheelan Samuagam, Datuk K. Santhra, Tee Yuan Sheng and K. Theivaendran represented four of the accused, while Mohd Fouzi was represented by lawyer Mohammed Badrulzzaman Abu Bakar.

It was previously reported that a road construction worker was injured, allegedly after being attacked by a group of individuals, including a member of the Pahang royal family.

Following the incident, Tengku Mahkota Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah ordered the police to conduct an immediate, transparent and fair investigation into the allegations.