Five perish in tragic accident along Jalan Gua Musang-Lojing

KOTA BHARU: Five people - three men and two women - died in a tragic accident involving a Nissan lorry and a Perodua Myvi car at Jalan Gua Musang-Lojing this afternoon.

The five deceased were identified as Mohd Junaizi Jusoh, 48, Shazwani Ismail, 39, Farhana Ismail, 35, Muhammad Fakrul Danish Mohd Junaizi, 20 and truck driver G. Mageswara, 53.

A spokesman for the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department said the fire brigade received an emergency call from the public at 1.25pm and arrived at the scene 15 minutes later to find that five victims of the accident were trapped inside the wrecked car.

“Therefore, rescue work was carried out using special equipment to remove all the victims but they were confirmed dead at the scene by health ministry officials.

“The bodies of the victims have been handed over to the police for further action,“ he said when contacted today.